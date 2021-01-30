Advertisement

Dole recalls salad kit over allergy concerns

Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled...
Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn't labeled properly for allergens.(FDA via CNN)
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole has issued a voluntary recall of its Endless Summer salad kit because it isn’t labeled properly for allergens.

People with allergies to eggs or fish could be exposed in a batch sold to seventeen states, many in the West and Midwest.

Dole says the salad dressing and the topping kit were accidentally swapped in the production process.

No illnesses or allergic reactions were reported before the recall.

The packages all have a “best if used by” date of Jan. 26.

If you have questions, there’s more information on FDA’s website under safety recalls, or you can call Dole directly, toll-free, at 1-800-356-3111.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police engaged in a standoff
UPDATE: Twin Falls man in custody following chase, standoff
She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Twin Falls server thanks customer who gave her a generous tip
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
A "large" ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar
Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar has big plans for the future
Two commercial developments are nearing completion on Pole Line Road in Twin Falls. Adding jobs...
Magic Valley businesses expand on Pole Line Road, adding new jobs to the community

Latest News

While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
COVID vaccine distribution inequities
A four-alarm fire erupts at the boardwalk in Ocean City, damaging an amusement park. (Source:...
N.J. amusement park fire sends smoke billowing, damages building
A four-alarm fire erupts at the boardwalk in Ocean City, damaging an amusement park. (Source:...
Four-alarm fire damages New Jersey amusement park