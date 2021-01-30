Advertisement

Kimberly gets past Buhl to move to first place in the SCIC

The Bulldogs 45-39 victory moves the squad to 4-1 in conference play
By Jack Schemmel
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly came into Friday night tied atop the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference with Gooding at 3-1. They went home Friday in sole position of first place.

The Bulldogs took care of business at home against Buhl, winning 45-39. Kimberly improves to 4-1 in conference play.

OTHER SCORES:

Filer 50, Gooding 44

Filer’s upset win at Gooding puts Kimberly in first place in the SCIC. Gooding falls to 3-2 in the SCIC and one game behind Kimberly with one regular season conference game left.

