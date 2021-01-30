Lawmakers introduce bill to limit public health authority

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of state lawmakers voted to introduce legislation to prevent Idaho public health officials from ordering schools to close or take preventative measures such as requiring masks during public health emergencies.

The Idaho Press reports the House Education Committee voted to introduce the legislation presented by Eagle Republican Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt on Friday. DeMordaunt says the bill stripping authority from state health officials promotes representative government because it places decisions in the hands of local school boards.

She said the bill was one endorsed by a working group of state lawmakers last summer.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.