Advertisement

Oakley holds of a pesky Murtaugh team to move to 14-2

The Hornets top the Red Devils, 42-36
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Murtaugh fan base provided a good home-court advantage, but the Red Devils came up just short in an upset bid against Oakley, the No. 2 team in 1A D1 Idaho basketball.

It was just a two-point Hornet lead going into the fourth quarter, but Oakley kept Murtaugh at bay to win 42-36. Oakley moves to 14-2 on the season and 5-0 in Snake River Conference Play. Murtaugh falls to 6-9 and 2-4 in conference play.

Austin Cranney and Corbin Bedke led the way for the Hornets with 10 points each.

Hunter Andersen had 17 points and Jr. Benites had 10 for the Red Devils in the losing effort.

Oakley plays at home against Shoshone on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Murtaugh plays host to Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday as well.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police engaged in a standoff
UPDATE: Twin Falls man in custody following chase, standoff
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
A "large" ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar
Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar has big plans for the future
The cafe celebrates history, with an old menu, pictures of historical events that happened in...
Behind the Business: Manhattan Cafe in Shoshone is oldest cafe in Idaho

Latest News

Oakley holds of a pesky Murtaugh team to move to 14-2. The Hornets top the Red Devils, 42-36
Oakley holds of a pesky Murtaugh team to move to 14-2
Kimberly gets passed Buhl to move to first place in the SCIC. The Bulldogs 45-39 victory moves...
Kimberly gets passed Buhl to move to first place in the SCIC
High School Basketball Generic Logo
High school basketball media polls revealed
Burley traveled to Twin Falls Thursday night for the regular season finale.
Whiting’s 27 points helps Burley to a perfect conference record