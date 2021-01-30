Oakley holds of a pesky Murtaugh team to move to 14-2

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Murtaugh fan base provided a good home-court advantage, but the Red Devils came up just short in an upset bid against Oakley, the No. 2 team in 1A D1 Idaho basketball.

It was just a two-point Hornet lead going into the fourth quarter, but Oakley kept Murtaugh at bay to win 42-36. Oakley moves to 14-2 on the season and 5-0 in Snake River Conference Play. Murtaugh falls to 6-9 and 2-4 in conference play.

Austin Cranney and Corbin Bedke led the way for the Hornets with 10 points each.

Hunter Andersen had 17 points and Jr. Benites had 10 for the Red Devils in the losing effort.

Oakley plays at home against Shoshone on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Murtaugh plays host to Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday as well.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.