Crisis Center of South Central Idaho clinicians learn new therapy technique

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday, clinicians at the Crisis Center of South Central Idaho, learned a new type of therapy, which will be a benefit for people of this community.

The Crisis Center of South Central Idaho is open 24 hours a day 7 days a week to help people in the community who are struggling with mental health or substance abuse disorders.

“24 hour nursing staff, 24 hour security, 24 hour recovery coach, people with shared, lived experience, you walk in, and our goal is to help you within 30 minutes of your arrival,” said Kim Dopson, the executive director of the center.

On Friday, every clinician at the crisis center was learning about a new type of therapy, called accelerated resolution therapy, thanks to a grant from the Idaho Department of Corrections.

“It is fast, it’s effective, it’s not a traditional talk therapy, it is engaging smooth pursuit bilateral eye movements which engages both hemispheres of the brain,” said Holly Christensen, a trainer for the program.

Accelerated Resolution Therapy will be used to help people who are experiencing trauma, anxiety, PTSD, and other mental health crises.

“Traumatic events that took place in early childhood, or even a car accident that took place last week, we can address it and it’s not going to result in post traumatic stress as opposed to living with it for years and years and having those effects,” said Christensen.

The Crisis Center has seen an increase in people needing their services over the past 2 months.

“90 was our high for a weekly average before, last week we were at 136 people through our doors, needing the services,” said Dopson.

They are hopeful this new therapy will be a benefit to anyone who walks through their doors.

“Especially with COVID right now, people have been isolated, they are lonely, that makes stress worse, increases mental health signs and symptoms, this will be able to give them some pretty quick relief,” said Dopson.

The training lasts through the weekend and the clinicians will be certified to practice Accelerated Resolution Therapy on Monday morning.

