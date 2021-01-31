Fit and Well Idaho: The vicious cycle of arthritis

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One family medicine doctor at St. Luke’s is reminding people about the vicious cycle of arthritis, and how you can try to break it for this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report.

Arthritis occurs when the cartilage breaks down in the joints, and joint pain and swelling occurs.

It hurts to move those joints, causing people to be less active, and live a more sedentary life style.

But, by being less active, people gain weight, causing their joints to hurt even more, continuing on the vicious cycle of arthritis.

Many studies show that while exercising will hurt those with arthritis in the beginning, after that first hurdle, joint pain will improve.

“It is true that typically people have increased joint pain for 6 to 8 weeks after they start activity,” said Bryan Mason, a family medicine doctor at St. Luke’s. “But the studies then show that after that if they can make through the 6 to 8 weeks, the joint pain improves and the function improves so that is some of the things we want to get people to do to break that cycle, is start some type of activity program.”

It is helpful to do exercise that is easy on the joints, such as swimming, biking, or an easy walk.

