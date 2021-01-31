Advertisement

Hilton Valentine, founding Animals guitarist, dies at 77

Hilton Valentine, from North Shields in northeast England, formed The Animals in 1963 alongside...
Hilton Valentine, from North Shields in northeast England, formed The Animals in 1963 alongside singer Eric Burdon, bassist Chas Chandler, organist Alan Price and drummer John Steel.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 3:23 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Hilton Valentine, the founding guitarist of the English rock and roll band The Animals who is credited with coming up with one of the most famous opening riffs of the 1960s, has died. He was 77.

The band’s label ABKCO Music confirmed that Valentine died on Friday, saying it was told of his death by his wife, Germaine Valentine.

“A founding member and original guitarist of The Animals, Valentine was a pioneering guitar player influencing the sound of rock and roll for decades to come,” the label said in a tweet.

Valentine, from North Shields in northeast England, formed The Animals in 1963 alongside singer Eric Burdon, bassist Chas Chandler, organist Alan Price and drummer John Steel.

The band’s most famous song, 1964′s “The House of the Rising Sun,” topped the charts in both the U.K. and the U.S. The song had such resonance in the U.S. that many people were surprised the band came from an industrial heartland of England.

Burdon paid tribute to Valentine on Instagram, writing: “The opening opus of Rising Sun will never sound the same!... You didn’t just play it, you lived it! Heartbroken by the sudden news of Hilton’s passing.”

Valentine remained with the band for four years and is also heard on other classics by the band including “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,” “We Gotta Get Out of This Place” and “Don’t Bring Me Down.”

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and in recent years Valentine has been living in the U.S. state of Connecticut.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Twin Falls server thanks customer who gave her a generous tip
Police engaged in a standoff
UPDATE: Twin Falls man in custody following chase, standoff
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
A "large" ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar
Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar has big plans for the future
Koehn Farms will be donating 9,000 trout, which weigh over one pound
Local trout farms continue to stock surplus rainbow trout into the Snake River

Latest News

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No one was injured in the incident.
8 fire companies work to put out 4-alarm fire at NJ amusement park
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a...
WHO team visits Wuhan food market in search of virus clues
J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
The boy's uncle say this shows anyone can get COVID-19, and he hopes people continue to take...
Family mourns 9-year-old Texas boy who died from COVID-19 complications