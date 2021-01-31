Jerome finishes second at Red Halverson Invitational

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From Nampa to Rigby, wrestlers from 25 high schools converged in Rupert for the two-day Red Halverson Invitational. The event wrapped up Saturday.

Jerome High School came into Saturday with the overall lead, but Kuna took the top spot after picking up a few wins Saturday.

Kuna finished with 249.5 points. Jerome finished in second with 209 points.

The Tigers had four wrestlers in their respective weight class championship matches, but Gabriel Taboa came out as the only winner.

In the 132 pound weight class, the Tiger did just enough to edge Emilio Caldera of Snake River in the final.

While Jerome came up just short as a team, Taboa is confident in his team’s toughness going into the state championships next month.

“It’s been hard to push through with all the COVID stuff and a lot of those kids on our team are showing a lot of heart,” Taboa said. “It means a lot to our coaches to know that we actually have a good team this year that’s willing to push through and go hard.”

Hosts Minico finished seventh, and one Spartan showed out in front of his home crowd.

Dawson Osterhout beat Taye Trautner of Blackfoot in the 138 pound weight class final.

“It feels really good to win in front of a home crowd and have it be loud and noisy after competing like that,” Osterhout said. “It’s a lot funner to have fans there and have the crowd involved.”

OTHER LOCAL WINNERS:

160 pound class - Derek Matthews (Declo)

195 pound class - Remington Winmill (Wendell)

