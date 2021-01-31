Ketchum takes part in an antibody study

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Blaine County took part in an antibody study last spring to see how many residents had COVID-19 antibodies.

Now, they are retesting those who had the antibodies to see if they still do.

Last spring, in collaboration with the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Blaine County took part in a COVID-19 antibody study.

“To test for antibodies from the people in the community to determine how extensive the outbreak had been, and to see how those antibodies are showing up,” said Bill McLaughlin, the Ketchum fire chief said.

Out of the group tested, 240 people had the antibodies.

Now, those 240 people are getting tested again.

“These latest rounds of tests that we are doing, is to look back at people who had antibodies in the first test, to see how those antibodies are holding up over time, and also to compare their antibody response to people who did not test positive the first go around,” said McLaughlin.

The results of the tests will show how long COVID-19 antibodies will last in a person’s body, and will help experts understand more about the virus.

“This second test is to basically compare the number of people with antibodies, now with what they had originally, so kind of an idea as you get out 6 to 9 months from an infection, how durable are those antibodies,” said McLaughlin.

The mayor of Ketchum says this research will be useful to the whole country.

“This is not only useful for our community, for our valley, for our state, but for the whole country, this is cutting edge research that can be used as we get a greater understanding of COVID-19,” said Neil Bradshaw, the mayor of Ketchum.

As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, this research will help determine how long immunity will last.

“This is going to give us a lot of really valuable information, about vaccination, about immunization, and about our ability to keep the COVID in check in the long term,” said McLaughlin.

