South Central Public Health District warns people of a scam

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 2:04 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District is warning people of a scam going around regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

People have been getting a robo-call claiming to be the South Central Public Health District.

The automatic message is saying it’s time to set up your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, and is asking for people’s information, such as social security number or credit card number.

Brianna Bodily from the South Central Public Health District is reminding the community that they will never use a robo-call to set up your vaccine appointment, it will always be a staff member.

“Whenever you have a system in place and a lot of people are interested in it, there is an opportunity for people to take advantage of that system.” Brianna Bodily said. “If the health district has an opening for you and you have signed up on that wait list, we will ask for your name and birth date, we might ask for your insurance information, but we are not going to ask for payment information, we won’t ask for social security number, we won’t ask for any of those details that could put you at risk for a scam, so if someone calls you and asks for those details, there is something wrong, there is something wrong going on.”

If you get one of those phone calls, it is best not to answer any of their questions.

You can always call the public health district if you are concerned.

