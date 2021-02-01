Advertisement

Academic All-Star — Jonathan Nelson

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Academic All-Star is Jonathan Nelson from Oakley High School.

He has a 3.94 GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society and scored a 28 on his ACT. Johnathan participated in “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” for Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, helped get backpack for students with Rotary Club and helped with a “Color Run” for breast cancer awareness.

He has been actively involved in basketball for 3 years and golf for 1. Other extracurricular activities involve Youth in Government, Quiz Bowl state team, and yearbook. Johnathan has won the Gold Renaissance Award, Rotary Youth Leadership Award and Rubik’s Cube Champion OHS.

He plans to attend BYU to study Chemistry and Law.

Congratulations Jonathan Nelson, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.

