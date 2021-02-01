Advertisement

Authorities identify remains as those of missing backpacker

Authorities say the 39-year-old Hofflander was last seen in late September of 2010 while...
Authorities say the 39-year-old Hofflander was last seen in late September of 2010 while backpacking with a friend.(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they’ve identified human remains as those of an Idaho man who went missing while backpacking a decade ago.

The Idaho County coroner said Friday that the remains of Todd William Hofflander were identified using DNA analysis. Authorities say the 39-year-old Hofflander was last seen in late September of 2010 while backpacking with a friend.

A hunter found the remains in April 2020 in the Bernard Creek area in west-central Idaho west of Riggins.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that the hunter took a camera found with the remains and turned it over to authorities. It contained photos of Hofflander.

