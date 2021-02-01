Advertisement

Delivery driver arrested after seen on video taking family’s tiny poodle

By WJXT staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - He delivered a pizza but left with a family’s prized puppy, and a Florida family says it was all caught on camera.

Ten-month-old Lexi is back home with her owners Kimberly and Rick Block.

“She’s happy to be home. And she is by Kimberly’s side which is where she always is. So that’s good,” Rick Block said.

Hours before, she was in the arms of a stranger. Block said Lexi was stolen by a man delivering a pizza his wife ordered through Grubhub on Saturday night.

“It was terrible. I mean, it was just terrible,” Block said.

According to police, Arlinson Chilito took the puppy and hid her in a delivery bag. He was captured on surveillance video walking in the elevator with the dog.

Within minutes, police and people across the community were looking for the teacup poodle. She was found hours later at Chilito’s home.

Chilito was booked Sunday night and is charged with grand theft.

In a statement, Grubhub confirms Chilito is not one of its drivers, saying in part, “He was using another contracted driver’s account without Grubhub’s permission or knowledge, which is a fraudulent misuse of our platform. We banned the driver permanently from our platform and support efforts to prosecute both individuals to the full extent of the law.”

Moving forward, the Blocks are grateful for all the support that brought Lexi home.

When the puppy went missing, the Blocks offered a $5,000 reward. They said they plan to donate the money to the Jacksonville Beach Police Lodge as a way to say thank you for bringing Lexi home.

Copyright 2021 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Twin Falls server thanks customer who gave her a generous tip
Police engaged in a standoff
UPDATE: Twin Falls man in custody following chase, standoff
A "large" ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar
Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar has big plans for the future
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Koehn Farms will be donating 9,000 trout, which weigh over one pound
Local trout farms continue to stock surplus rainbow trout into the Snake River

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden to meet Republicans who propose lesser virus aid, smaller stimulus checks
This Black History Mouth, a look at the struggles and triumphs of Black people who faced...
Black History Month 2021: Resilience despite COVID-19
Gray Television, Inc. announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Quincy Media, Inc.
Gray Television to acquire Quincy Media
Members of the Proud Boys, including organizer Joe Biggs, third from right, march across the...
Hate groups migrate online, making tracking more difficult
Gov. Little announced today the State of Idaho launched a new COVID-19 vaccination information...
New online tool to help Idahoans learn when, where to receive COVID-19 vaccine