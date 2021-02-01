Advertisement

Idaho lawmakers have not yet approved spending $900M in aid

Republican Rep. Jason Monks testifies before the House State Affairs Committee in the...
Republican Rep. Jason Monks testifies before the House State Affairs Committee in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. House lawmakers fine-tuned legislation Wednesday in their power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little over emergency declarations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:07 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho state lawmakers in a power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little say they should have been called back into session last year to distribute $1.25 billion in coronavirus rescue money that Little doled out.

But now that the part-time, Republican-dominated Legislature has gathered in Boise, lawmakers have the power to allocate money and have not approved spending any of $900 million in new federal rescue money received by the state. The inaction comes despite calls from groups saying the money is needed immediately.

The money can go for programs including meals on wheels, rent assistance and child care.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Customer leave $2K tip for Twin Falls server
Police engaged in a standoff
UPDATE: Twin Falls man in custody following chase, standoff
A "large" ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar
Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar has big plans for the future
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Koehn Farms will be donating 9,000 trout, which weigh over one pound
S. Idaho trout farms continue to stock surplus rainbow trout into the Snake River

Latest News

The Idaho House ended its legislative session after balancing fears of spreading the...
Idaho legislators weigh in on the state of emergency declaration
Inside Idaho State Capitol
Lawmakers introduce bill to limit public health authority
FILE - In this March 28, 2019, file photo, pot products line a display case at a marijuana shop...
Constitutional ban on legal pot advances in Idaho
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, the Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in...
Idaho power struggle appears to tilt away from Legislature