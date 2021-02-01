Advertisement

Idaho legislators weigh in on the state of emergency declaration

“It is the health order that restricts your movement”
The Idaho House ended its legislative session after balancing fears of spreading the...
The Idaho House ended its legislative session after balancing fears of spreading the coronavirus with potential vetoes of several bills they will now be powerless to override Friday, March 20, 2020, in Boise, Ohio. The House voted 32-28 Friday to end the session a day after the Senate went home. Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke says that if not for the virus, the House would have remained in session to override vetoes. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gov. Brad Little had strong words on Jan. 22. after one bill before the Idaho Senate would end the current state of emergency.

Putting you first we wanted to get a response from both parties on the current state of emergency and any plans to that would end it.

The current state of emergency allows Idaho communities to get reimbursed funds for first responder’s overtime pay and health care facilities procurement of PPE.

The Idaho House minority leader, Democrat Ilana Rubel, spoke with KMVT and expressed her concern over ending the emergency declaration saying it would only lose money for Idaho and not remove the health orders people truly seem to have an issue with.

“Ending the Governors emergency declaration wouldn’t actually end any mask orders anywhere, it wouldn’t re-open schools,” said Rubel. “It wouldn’t do any of the things that some of these folks want done, all it would do is lose us money and national guard and all that.”

The Speaker of the House, Republican Scott Bedke, also spoke to KMVT and seemed to mirror the Democrats’ words saying the issue Idaho residents have is with the health orders more than the emergency declaration.

“It is the health order that restricts the number of people that can go watch your kid’s extracurricular activities. It is the health order that restricts your movement,” Bedke said. “It was the health order that quarantined healthy people. Those are the things we think need to be worked on. And any of the mask mandates have been the product of city ordinance.”

Speaker Bedke said their goal was never to end federal funding to Idaho.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

