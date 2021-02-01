Idaho teachers educating through public television

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The spring semester is beginning in Idaho’s schools and supplemental lessons are continuing through Idaho Public Television.

Since the summer, Idaho Public Television has been broadcasting free lessons taught by Idaho teachers five days a week.

The Idaho State Department of Education told KMVT more than 20,000 Idaho students do not have access to a regular line on the internet so they are trying to reach them through television.

The broadcasted lessons are designed for Idaho state standards and are for grades kindergarten through sixth.

“If we can fill those needs and fill those gaps for our students right now, then we won’t have to be as worried as we are now with the learning gap that is taking place with students being on grade level,” said Idaho State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield.

The spring session for these broadcasted lessons began Monday. For a full list of when and where to watch click here.

