Jerome Chamber of Commerce seeks hometown hero nominations

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Jerome Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominees for their Hometown Hero Award.

What was once known as the Extra Mile Award, has recently re-branded to the Hometown Hero Award. The Jerome Chamber of Commerce is looking for people or groups who go above and beyond, by giving their time and talents to the city of Jerome.

A group of Jerome chamber of commerce ambassadors reviews all nominations and the chosen winner gets honored by the group with a framed certificate and recognized on social media.

“To make a business community thrive, it consists of your employees who work live and play in the community,” said Cheryl Viola with the Jerome Chamber of Commerce. “It really is the bridging between the businesses and the community to make it one utopia as you would.”

Has someone gone above and beyond giving of their time and talents in Jerome? The Hometown Hero Award recognizes... Posted by Jerome Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, January 28, 2021

There is no limit to the number of awards that they give out, and they would like to do at least one a month. Check out the Chamber’s webpage for instructions on nominating.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.