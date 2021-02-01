Advertisement

Jerome Chamber of Commerce seeks hometown hero nominations

People or groups who go above and beyond, by giving their time and talents to the city of Jerome
The Jerome Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominees for their Hometown Hero Award.
The Jerome Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominees for their Hometown Hero Award.(Jake Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Jerome Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominees for their Hometown Hero Award.

What was once known as the Extra Mile Award, has recently re-branded to the Hometown Hero Award. The Jerome Chamber of Commerce is looking for people or groups who go above and beyond, by giving their time and talents to the city of Jerome.

A group of Jerome chamber of commerce ambassadors reviews all nominations and the chosen winner gets honored by the group with a framed certificate and recognized on social media.

“To make a business community thrive, it consists of your employees who work live and play in the community,” said Cheryl Viola with the Jerome Chamber of Commerce. “It really is the bridging between the businesses and the community to make it one utopia as you would.”

Has someone gone above and beyond giving of their time and talents in Jerome? The Hometown Hero Award recognizes...

Posted by Jerome Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, January 28, 2021

There is no limit to the number of awards that they give out, and they would like to do at least one a month. Check out the Chamber’s webpage for instructions on nominating.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Customer leave $2K tip for Twin Falls server
Police engaged in a standoff
UPDATE: Twin Falls man in custody following chase, standoff
A "large" ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar
Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar has big plans for the future
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Koehn Farms will be donating 9,000 trout, which weigh over one pound
S. Idaho trout farms continue to stock surplus rainbow trout into the Snake River

Latest News

A Twin Falls restaurant and bar is taking control of their own delivery. As they say, 3rd party...
Twin Falls eatery takes on food delivery
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Woman injured in Twin Falls crosswalk
The spring semester is beginning in Idaho’s schools and supplemental lessons are continuing...
Idaho teachers educating through public television
The center is located in Rupert, but they work with organizations all throughout the Magic...
Magic Valley Humanitarian Center invites people to volunteer