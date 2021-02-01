Magic Valley Humanitarian Center invites people to volunteer

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center in Rupert works to support people in the community with whatever they may need.

The center has reopened after being closed due to COVID-19.

“I had been working, and I heard about this when it first started and I thought what a great opportunity to help somebody and to give of yourself, just to kind of get out of yourself, and get out of your little mind,” said one volunteer.

While everybody’s reasoning for volunteering at the Magic Valley Humanitarian Center may be different, they all share one common goal.

“We’re all in this together to help everybody, this is a tough time, and you know what, miracles are really happening,” said another volunteer. “You see a lot of really good things that are happening, sometimes difficult times bring out the good in people, and we are grateful for the opportunity to be able to help.”

Volunteers at the center help make homeless mats, quilts, newborn kits, school supply kits and hygiene kits.

We are re-opening! In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, we are only permitting 30 people per day to enter the... Posted by Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center on Monday, September 7, 2020

The Humanitarian Center is inviting anyone to come and help.

“Now we have opened up our center in August of 2020 and we are back and every Tuesday and Thursday,” said Becky Schow, the executive director. “We just love to invite people to come in and serve their neighbors, people in our community, with things they might be in need of, people who are in need in our area.”

The center partners with different nonprofits such as the Valley House, The Crisis Center and local hospitals to help people with their needs.

“We keep in touch with them,” one said. “We are able to see what their needs are, and we are then able to donate to them because there is a lot in the Magic Valley area that are really struggling right now.”

A face covering is required for anyone who volunteers.

