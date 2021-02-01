Sargent Behr, Anna Ruth

BURLEY—Anna Ruth Sargent Behr, an 80-year-old resident of Burley, died after a short battle with a recurrence of cancer on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in the comfort of her home. She was under the care of Intermountain Homecare and Hospice.

Ruth was born Feb. 12, 1940, in Montrose, Henry County, Missouri, to James Silas and Helen Louise Jones Sargent, and was raised there until she moved with her family to the Milner area, west of Burley, in 1949. She attended school in Burley and graduated in 1957 from Burley High School. She married Robert “Bob” Behr on Dec. 21, 1958.

Ruth survived breast cancer at the age of 36 (a 44-year remission) and was eventually left with a paralyzed arm. Despite that, she was able to live life to its fullest and still do most of the things she loved.

She enjoyed camping with her family, visiting with friends, four-wheeling, and traveling with her friend, Joe Wolf. Perhaps, her biggest passion was quilting and sewing. This was an activity she loved to share with her sisters and grandchildren. Ruth made many quilts for all of her family - including many of her great-grandchildren. She would often enter her sewing creations in various fairs. She loved to share her gift and talents with anyone who asked. Her grandchildren especially benefitted from her teaching.

Ruth is survived by her sons, Rodney (Ginny) Behr of Burley, and Gary Behr of Hailey; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joan Anderson and Lois Agte both of Coeur d’Alene; and her good friend and travel partner, Joe Wolf. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; her daughter, KaLyn Behr Burmeister; three brothers, John Sargent, Ed Sargent and George Sargent; and two sisters, Mary Kloer and Audria Kloer.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., in Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski officiating.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral.

For those unable to attend the funeral, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

To help assist in mitigating COVID-19, the wearing of face masks and social distancing will be observed.

The family suggests that memorials be directed to Intermountain Homecare and Hospice of Burley.