Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, February 1, 2021

We are going to have partly cloudy skies today as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. There is also a slight chance that we could see a couple rain and snow showers today, but most locations are going to remain dry. It is also going to be mild today as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be breezy today as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be chilly and a bit breezy tonight as lows are going to be in the low 20s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 20s and low 30s in the Magic Valley, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow and rain showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening, in the Wood River Valley, and partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers around during the afternoon and evening in the Magic Valley as a cold front begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around tomorrow night as this cold front works its way through our area. Wednesday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around as this cold front leaves our area. In terms of snow accumulation between tomorrow morning and Wednesday night, 2 to 6+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in the Wood River Valley, and less than 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the Magic Valley.

The temperatures tomorrow are also going to continue to be well above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley. The cold front is then going to drop our temperatures down as we head into Wednesday as highs on Wednesday are only going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to continue to be breezy tomorrow and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. There are then going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around on Friday as a storm system passes through our area. This weekend is then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions as high pressure is once again going to be in control of our weather.

The temperatures from Thursday through Sunday are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs on Thursday are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be windy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Windy in locations north of I-84 and breezy in locations south of I-84. Mild. Winds: North of I-84: ENE 15-25 mph; South of I-84: SE to South 10-25 mph. High: 48

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mild and a little breezy. Winds: ENE 5-20 mph. High: 40

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy in locations north of I-84 and a little breezy in locations south of I-84. Winds: North of I-84: ENE 10-20 mph; South of I-84: SSE 5-20 mph. Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 22

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2 (GROUNDHOG DAY)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers around during the afternoon and evening. Breezy in locations south of I-84 and a little breezy in locations north of I-84. Mild. Winds: North of I-84: ENE to NE 5-20 mph; South of I-84: SSE to SSW 10-25 mph. High: 51

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow and rain showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening. Light snow accumulations are possible. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph. High: 38

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with scattered rain and snow showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. Becoming breezy in locations north of I-84. A little breezy in locations south of I-84. Winds: North of I-84: NE to WSW 5-20 mph; South of I-84: South to WSW 5-20 mph. Low: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. Light snow accumulations are expected. A little breezy. Winds: SW 5-20 mph. Low: 21

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy/windy and a lot colder. High: 40 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. Light snow accumulations are possible. A little breezy. High: 34 Low: 11

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. High: 39 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Cold. High: 30 Low: 15

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Windy. High: 42 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated snow and rain showers around. A little breezy and not as cold. High: 35 Low: 15

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy. High: 43 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 34 Low: 16

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. A little breezy. High: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 36

