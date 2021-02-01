Advertisement

Twin Falls eatery takes on food delivery

By Jake Brasil
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Twin Falls restaurant and bar is taking control of their own delivery. As they say, 3rd party delivery apps do very little to help support small businesses.

Anchor Bistro and Bar told KMVT that companies like Door Dash, and Grub Bub, can take up to 30% of a restaurant order along with a delivery fee, service charge, and a tip.

The Anchor is now taking control of their delivery with their own service and delivery vehicle. Delivering seven days a week from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. within a four-mile radius of their restaurant.

“It just really not good for us or the customer in that aspect of things,” said general manager Amber Roberts. “Of course everybody is trying to make a little money and we understand that but this just keeps it a little more local.”

This latest endeavor stems directly from when the dining room was closed due to the pandemic, and all the support they received from the community during those difficult times inspired them.

