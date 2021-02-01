Advertisement

Washington man dies after falling through ice on Idaho lake

Washington man falls through ice on Northern Idaho lake
Washington man falls through ice on Northern Idaho lake(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 60-year-old Washington man died after falling through the ice at a lake in northern Idaho.

The Kootenai County sheriff’s office says Dale Renfro from Spokane Valley, Washington, died on Friday after falling through the ice at Blue Lake in Harrison, Idaho. Authorities say emergency responders went to the lake after a report of someone yelling for help.

Renfro’s body was found partially submerged in the lake. Authorities say it’s not clear if he drowned or died of prolonged exposure to the cold.

His family told authorities that Renfro was an avid fisherman, and he probably went onto the lake to fish.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Twin Falls server thanks customer who gave her a generous tip
Police engaged in a standoff
UPDATE: Twin Falls man in custody following chase, standoff
A "large" ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar
Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar has big plans for the future
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Koehn Farms will be donating 9,000 trout, which weigh over one pound
Local trout farms continue to stock surplus rainbow trout into the Snake River

Latest News

Gov. Little announced today the State of Idaho launched a new COVID-19 vaccination information...
New online tool to help Idahoans learn when, where to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Authorities say the 39-year-old Hofflander was last seen in late September of 2010 while...
Authorities identify remains as those of missing backpacker
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
The Crisis Center of South Central Idaho is open 24 hours a day 7 days a week.
Crisis Center of South Central Idaho clinicians learn new therapy technique