Woman injured in Twin Falls crosswalk

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being struck in a crosswalk Sunday evening in Twin Falls.

Lt. Craig Stotts, with the Twin Falls Police Department, said the agency received a call before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street North and Shoup Avenue.

He said the pedestrian was walking from west to east in the crosswalk. A car in the inside lane of Washington Street stopped for the pedestrian, but a northbound car in the outside lane did not.

The car driven by a 54-year-old man struck the woman. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The police department and Magic Valley Paramedics responded.

