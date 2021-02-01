Advertisement

Woman injured in Twin Falls crosswalk

The driver of the car that struck the woman was cited
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being struck in a crosswalk Sunday evening in Twin Falls.(Josh Shanley | 911.photography - stock.adobe.co)
By Vanessa Grieve
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:40 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being struck in a crosswalk Sunday evening in Twin Falls.

Lt. Craig Stotts, with the Twin Falls Police Department, said the agency received a call before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street North and Shoup Avenue.

He said the pedestrian was walking from west to east in the crosswalk. A car in the inside lane of Washington Street stopped for the pedestrian, but a northbound car in the outside lane did not.

The car driven by a 54-year-old man struck the woman. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The police department and Magic Valley Paramedics responded.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Customer leave $2K tip for Twin Falls server
Police engaged in a standoff
UPDATE: Twin Falls man in custody following chase, standoff
A "large" ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar
Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar has big plans for the future
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Koehn Farms will be donating 9,000 trout, which weigh over one pound
S. Idaho trout farms continue to stock surplus rainbow trout into the Snake River

Latest News

A Twin Falls restaurant and bar is taking control of their own delivery. As they say, 3rd party...
Twin Falls eatery takes on food delivery
The Jerome Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominees for their Hometown Hero Award.
Jerome Chamber of Commerce seeks hometown hero nominations
The spring semester is beginning in Idaho’s schools and supplemental lessons are continuing...
Idaho teachers educating through public television
The center is located in Rupert, but they work with organizations all throughout the Magic...
Magic Valley Humanitarian Center invites people to volunteer