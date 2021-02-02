Day one of girls district basketball in the books

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The second phase of high school girls basketball in Idaho is underway, the district tournaments.

On Monday we had all four SCIC teams in action, lets first go to Filer.

CSI commit Ella Fischer honored prior to the game for reaching the 1,000 point club.

The No. 1 seed Wildcats, hosted rival and the No. 4 seed, Buhl Indians.

2021 Buhl Indians Basketball Team (KMVT)

But sadly about 30 seconds into it, Fischer going for an offensive rebound under the hoop and lands wrong. She would leave the game and not return. Her status for the semi-final is also unknown at this time.

Lexi Monson immediately filled the void, she posted a game-high 28 points and the Wildcats cruised to the 58-27 win.

Kathleen Hale added 12 points in the win. Leading the Indians, Jordan Myers with 10.

Over at Kimberly, the second seeded Bulldogs, hosted the third seeded Gooding Senators.

Alx Roe, showed why she made the Top 20 3A girls basketball players in the state, she had a nice 12 point outing for the Senators.

Kimberly tried to get back into the game, but it was the visitors who pulled away, winning 46-36.

Schilder had a game-high 14 points for Gooding.

Kelsey Stanger was the only one in double-figures for Kimberly with 10 points.

Next Games

Buhl vs. Kimberly (at Filer) loser-out: Wednesday, 6:00 (changed since the 2/1 broadcast)

Gooding at Filer, semi-final: Wednesday, 7:30

In 1A DI action, Oakley took down Shoshone, while Raft River had no problem with Glenns Ferry.

Next Games

Oakley at Murtaugh, semi-final: Wednesday, 7:00

Raft River at Lighthouse, semi-final: Wednesday, 7:00

Shoshone vs. Raft River/Lighthouse loser: Friday, 7:00

Glenns Ferry vs. Oakley/Murtaugh loser: Friday, 7:00

Bowling

High School Bowling on February 1, 2021 at the Ranch Bowl in Gooding

Boys

Canyon Ridge - 14

Wendell - 0

High Score - Ben Heider - 223

