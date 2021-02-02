Advertisement

Health district explains some COVID-19 vaccine earmarked for second doses

Some vaccine marked for second doses cannot be used as a first dose
Health district says some vaccines are sent marked as second dose to ensure people who get the...
Health district says some vaccines are sent marked as second dose to ensure people who get the first dose have a second
By Layne Rabe
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With thousands of more Idahoans now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, fears of not being able to get a second dose have come up.

With both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, a second dose is required three to four weeks after the initial shot. Some people have expressed concern they could receive the first dose, and then supply might run out and the second dose is not available.

Putting you first, KMVT reached out to the South Central Public Health District to see how health officials are addressing those concerns. They told KMVT that sometimes the state is sent vaccines specifically marked as first or second doses, and it depends on the shipment.

“It depends entirely on the situation. They might say, for example, ‘We’re sending you 800 doses this week.’ There is no promise there will be a second dose,” said Brianna Bodily, with the South Central Public Health District. “So we will automatically, within our division, will say, ‘OK, 400 of those doses have to be held to be second doses.’ Then sometimes the state will send us vaccine and say. ‘These are 800 all first doses. You’ll get 800 again in three weeks. That will be all second doses.’”

Bodily said if they receive doses marked for second doses, they are no able to use those as first doses because they have already been promised to people who have had the first dose.

