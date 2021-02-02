Idaho Vandals begin practicing for shortened season

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho began practicing over the weekend for their 2021 spring season that starts later this month.

For Covid-19 measures, the Vandals have split up the practices, to minimize foot traffic on the field and there are also face shields installed in each of the helmets.

Running back Nick Romano out of Meridian, looks to continue what he started, when he earned freshman All-America honors in 2019, after five 100-yard rushing games.

Defensively, preseason All-American linebackers Tre Walker and Christian Elliss are returning.

Expect to see a physical team this spring.

“The coaches have wanted me to take more of leader role, take more of the workload, just getting guys bonded together, become more of a leader, more vocal, just more involved with the team,” explained Romano.

For Charlie Akanno, he said, “I have been working in the weight room, in the training room, getting rehab, on the field getting my speed back, getting my legs stronger. It’s coming, it’s coming together pretty well.”

The Vandals open the season with Eastern Washington, Saturday, February 27.

