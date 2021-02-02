Advertisement

Meyer, Donna Lee

January 27, 2021, age 66
Donna Lee Meyer, 66, of Twin Falls, formerly of Jerome, passed away on January 27th, 2021,...
Donna Lee Meyer, 66, of Twin Falls, formerly of Jerome, passed away on January 27th, 2021, unexpectedly.(Picasa | Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS—Donna Lee Meyer, 66, of Twin Falls, formerly of Jerome, passed away on January 27th, 2021, unexpectedly. Donna was born May 29, 1954, in Sandpoint, Idaho to Ted and Dixie (Roberts) Carter.

Donna attended high school in Sandpoint, later transferring to Filer where she graduated in 1972. While working in Jackpot, she met the love of her life, Joe Meyer, and they were married on November 22, 1972.  They had two girls, Kali and Lacey that were her whole world.

Early in life Donna briefly worked at Tupperware and Ag-land Mortgage and Real Estate, later starting her 32-year postal career, most recently working the Bulk Mail Unit at the Twin Falls United States Postal Service, where she loved every single one of her customers. Donna was always ready to greet you with a smile and she would literally give you the shirt off her back.  She was small but mighty, she was a spit-fire that people loved being around unless you messed with her family then she was a pitbull!!!Donna had numerous hobbies that included bowling, softball, crocheting, reading, puzzles, shopping, camping, kayaking, spending time at the lake, and most importantly doing whatever she could to be close to her daughters and/or grandkids especially if it involved shopping or playing slots.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Ted Carter and Dixie (Roberts),  Grandmother, Nettie Roberts, In-laws Ernie, and Maxine Meyer, brothers Ira “Willie” Carter, Mark Carter,  and nephews Travis Carter, Ivan Dwane, and Donald Hinds, Grandma Mayme, and Nadene Meyer.

Donna is survived by her husband Joe Meyer, daughters Kali (Steve) Connell of Wendell, and Lacey (Robert) Epling of Iowa. Siblings Barrett Croxen of Reno, Carol King of Illinois, Roody Carter of Sandpoint, ID. Her Aunt Donna and Aunt Dorthy of Sandpoint ID. Grandchildren Andrea, Emily, Branden, Madisyn, Morgyn, Abby, Olivia. Step grandchildren Samantha, Kelsie, Tasha, Tyler, Jade, and Andrew.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, February 13 at New Life Church in Wendell with a time of fellowship to follow.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.  At the family’s request, those unable to attend the service, please visit Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel Facebook for Live Streaming.

