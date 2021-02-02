Advertisement

Pandemic causes backlog of 40K cases in Idaho court system

More than 40,000 cases awaiting disposition
Justice G. Richard Bevan who was born and raised in Twin Falls will take over duties as the...
Justice G. Richard Bevan who was born and raised in Twin Falls will take over duties as the Chief Justice beginning Jan. 1.(Idaho Governor's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The chief justice of Idaho’s highest court says the state judicial system faces a backlog of thousands of cases because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Idaho Press reported State Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Bevan described the situation in his State of the Judiciary Address to the Idaho House and Senate.

Bevan says the number of pending criminal cases has increased by 22% since January a year ago, with more than 40,000 cases awaiting disposition.

Bevan says strategies to address the delays include using senior and active judges to reduce the number of pending cases and trials.

KMVT spoke with Fifth Judicial District Administrative Judge Eric Wildman about the backlog of hundreds of jury trials in south central Idaho.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Customer leave $2K tip for Twin Falls server
Police engaged in a standoff
UPDATE: Twin Falls man in custody following chase, standoff
A "large" ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar
Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar has big plans for the future
Nearly 9,000 fish from local fisheries were donated to the Magic Valley Fish and Game to be...
Magic Valley Fish and Game release thousands of rainbow trout into Snake River
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases

Latest News

Nearly 9,000 fish from local fisheries were donated to the Magic Valley Fish and Game to be...
Magic Valley Fish and Game release thousands of rainbow trout into Snake River
Chobani announced a new contest that allows fans to submit their own coffee creamer flavors.
Chobani launches ‘I Dream of Creamer’ flavor contest
The Rock Creek Fire District has a new fire truck thanks to the Hill Airforce Base in Ogden,...
Rock Creek Fire District receives fire truck from Utah Airforce base
The CASA program works to help support neglected or abused children throughout the Magic Valley
CASA program looks for volunteers as cases rise.