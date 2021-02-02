Rock Creek Fire District receives fire truck from Utah Airforce base

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rock Creek Fire District has a new fire truck thanks to the Hill Airforce Base in Ogden, Utah.

About two years ago, the Rock Creek Fire District put their names on a list with the Hill Airforce Base in case they ever have a fire truck they needed to repurpose.

Last Saturday, the Rock Creek Fire District received a phone call asking if they would be interested in a 2003 ladder truck. The truck is worth $1.3 million.

They drove down to check it out and drove back with it the very same day.

This is a program that the Airforce base has to help fire departments who may not be able to purchase the truck on their own but are in need of one.

“This truck will have about another 20-year life span for the district and provides us with reach capabilities we didn’t have prior to this,” said Fire Chief Aaron Zent. “It provides us with pump capabilities we didn’t have, and will provide us with lighting and water we didn’t have. This truck will be used for a lot of things and be a great service to the district.”

It will take 6 months of training before the fire district is able to use the truck.

The only cost to the district was the gas it took to bring the fire truck from the Airforce Base to Kimberly.

