S. Idaho child advocate program seeks volunteers as cases rise

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The number of children in foster care has risen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in recent months.

The Court Appointed Special Advocate program works to help support neglected or abused children throughout the Magic Valley.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of children needing help decreased, but that has changed.

“We’ve had several cases come in over the last month, six weeks, and in comparison to the first couple months of the pandemic, we only had a few come in during that entire time,” said Tahna Barton, the executive director for the CASA program. “So we have seen a significant increase in children coming in to care.”

Many child advocates expected this to happen as children weren’t going to school or their other activities, which means there are less eyes on kids.

Adults in Idaho are expected to report to the Department of Health and Welfare if they suspect a child is abused or neglected.

“If you think that it might be abuse, it is not our responsibility to investigate, just report, and let the people who really do know, investigate that,” said Erika Willsey, a school counselor at Lincoln County Elementary.

CASA currently has about 180 children without a volunteer assigned to them.

A CASA volunteer spends time learning about the child and what services they need such as counseling, speech therapy or dance lessons.

“Really, it’s taking a child and saying, ‘If this is my child, what would I want for them and what do they need?’” Barton said. “It doesn’t take a college education, it just takes common sense, common sense on what a child needs to thrive.”

Studies show that CASA volunteers are helping make a difference because every child needs to know someone cares.

“When they have a volunteer, they receive more services, they spend less time in care, and the statistics are overwhelming to the positive outcomes. So we need more volunteers,” Barton said.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can call CASAS at 208-735-1177.

