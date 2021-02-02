Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

We are going to have partly cloudy skies today with a chance of snow and rain showers, mainly after 4pm, in the Wood River Valley, and a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the Magic Valley as a cold front begins to approach our area. Rain and snow showers are then likely tonight in all locations as this cold front works its way through our area. Tomorrow is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around in the Wood River Valley, and some scattered snow and rain showers around in the Magic Valley as this cold front leaves our area. Now in terms of snow accumulation between this morning and tomorrow night, 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the Wood River Valley; less than 2 inches of snow accumulation is expected in most locations in the Magic Valley and the Mini-Cassia region; and 3 to 7+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in the South Hills.

The temperatures today are also going to continue to be well above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley. The cold front is then going to drop our temperatures down as we head into tomorrow as highs tomorrow are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a bit breezy today and tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is then going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. There are then going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around on Friday as a storm system passes through our area. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions this weekend and early next week as high pressure is once again going to be in control of our weather.

The temperatures on Thursday are going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures from Friday through Monday are then going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be windy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2 (GROUNDHOG DAY)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Mild and a bit breezy. Winds: North of I-84: NE 5-20 mph; South of I-84: SSE to SSW 5-20 mph. High: 52

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers, mainly after 4pm. Snow accumulation of up to one inch is possible. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. High: 39

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with rain and snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of up to 2 inches is possible. A bit breezy. Winds: North of I-84: NE to West 5-20 mph; South of I-84: SSW to WNW 5-20 mph. Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely. New snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches is expected. A little breezy. Winds: WSW to WNW 5-20 mph. Low: 21

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around, generally during the morning. New snow accumulation of up to one inch is possible. Breezy and a lot colder. Winds: West to NW 10-25 mph. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Colder. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 33

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Breezy. Winds: West to WNW 10-25 mph. Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers before midnight. Cold and a little breezy. Winds: NW 5-20 mph. Low: 11

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Breezy. High: 39 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Cold. High: 31 Low: 14

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Windy. High: 43 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. A little breezy. High: 35 Low: 17

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy. High: 43 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 34 Low: 15

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. High: 45 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 36 Low: 14

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little breezy. High: 42

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 33

