St. Luke’s COVID vaccine appointments fill up in minutes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “We had unprecedented interest in the vaccine. Unprecedented number of phone calls and My Chart. Everyone at the same time trying to get in.”

The COVID-19 vaccine has become available for anyone 65 or older, and the interest was evident as more than 100,000 people tried to set up an appointment on my chart Monday morning.

🧵A status update on the @StLukesHealth #COVID19Vaccine appt. situation for those of you just getting off work and checking twitter: myChart and our phone system experienced capacity limitations throughout most of today due to overwhelming demand for the COVID-19 vaccine: — Anita Kissée (@StLukesAnita) February 1, 2021

“I mean our calls today, basically the volume shut down our phones this morning, and even when we were able to get that back up there’s a long wait to talk to someone because of the volumes.”

The South Central Health District also saw a dramatic interest in the vaccine starting a waitlist with 4,000 people already putting their name on the list.

“And this isn’t something that actually surprises us at all because we have tens of thousands of people in our district who now suddenly qualify for the COVID-10 vaccine and are very eager to receive that vaccine.”

One of the big issues is the supply of vaccines versus the demand and with the limited supply St. Luke’s will be only opening enough apointments each week that each shipment allows.

“If you try to book an appointment say 3 weeks from now, it’s not that there’s not an appointment available. We don’t have the inventory to open it to you.”

St. Luke’s says that people should continue to check their myChart account and can also contact their doctor, pharmacy, or other health care organizations to learn more or schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.