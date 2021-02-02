Tri-County Board of Community Guardians looking for volunteers

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three counties have joined together to form a Board of Community Guardians, and they are looking for volunteers.

Jerome, Lincoln and Gooding counties are working together to help older adults who are in need.

Volunteers with the Board of Community Guardians will help adults who are no longer able to care for themselves.

The volunteers are able to advocate and help these older adults make decisions and help them get the care they need.

After a training class, volunteers go to work helping them with food, clothing or basic safety.

“We have volunteers that are screened and they are appropriately vetted that go into the home and help assist and take care of these older people,” said Joann Rutler, a Lincoln County Commissioner. “So they can check-in and take care of them, so they actually go to the home or where they live and help them out.”

Volunteers will work in the county they live in.

For information call the program coordinator at 208-644-2708 or come by the office at 300 North Lincoln Room 201 at the Jerome County Courthouse from 8:30-5:30 Monday through Wednesday.

