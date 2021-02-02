Advertisement

Tri-County Board of Community Guardians looking for volunteers

After a training class, volunteers go to work helping them with food, clothing or basic safety
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three counties have joined together to form a Board of Community Guardians, and they are looking for volunteers.

Jerome, Lincoln and Gooding counties are working together to help older adults who are in need.

Volunteers with the Board of Community Guardians will help adults who are no longer able to care for themselves.

The volunteers are able to advocate and help these older adults make decisions and help them get the care they need.

After a training class, volunteers go to work helping them with food, clothing or basic safety.

“We have volunteers that are screened and they are appropriately vetted that go into the home and help assist and take care of these older people,” said Joann Rutler, a Lincoln County Commissioner. “So they can check-in and take care of them, so they actually go to the home or where they live and help them out.”

Volunteers will work in the county they live in.

For information call the program coordinator at 208-644-2708 or come by the office at 300 North Lincoln Room 201 at the Jerome County Courthouse from 8:30-5:30 Monday through Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Customer leave $2K tip for Twin Falls server
Police engaged in a standoff
UPDATE: Twin Falls man in custody following chase, standoff
A "large" ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar
Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar has big plans for the future
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Koehn Farms will be donating 9,000 trout, which weigh over one pound
S. Idaho trout farms continue to stock surplus rainbow trout into the Snake River

Latest News

The COVID-19 vaccine has become available for anyone 65 or older, and the interest was evident...
St. Luke’s COVID vaccine appointments fill up in minutes
Nearly 450 staff members are expected to receive their dose on Monday at a vaccine clinic at...
Twin Falls teachers receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
A Twin Falls restaurant and bar is taking control of their own delivery. As they say, 3rd party...
Twin Falls eatery takes on food delivery
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Woman injured in Twin Falls crosswalk