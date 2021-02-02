Advertisement

Twin Falls teachers receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

“I’m very excited to get this vaccine”
By Max Mueller
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More Twin Falls School District employees are now vaccinated against COVID-19.

By the end of the day Feb. 1, officials say roughly 60% of district staff members will have received the vaccine.

Nearly 450 staff members are expected to receive their dose on Monday at a vaccine clinic at Canyon Ridge High School.

An estimated 100 more staff members have already received their vaccine through St. Luke’s and other providers.

“I am so excited because I feel that this is a step in the right direction for our district and our schools to help keep our kids in school full time,” said O’Leary Middle School teacher Annette McFarlin. “So I’m very excited to get this vaccine.”

The teachers received the Moderna vaccine Monday and will have to return to another clinic in 4 weeks to receive the second dose.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Customer leave $2K tip for Twin Falls server
Police engaged in a standoff
UPDATE: Twin Falls man in custody following chase, standoff
A "large" ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar
Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar has big plans for the future
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Koehn Farms will be donating 9,000 trout, which weigh over one pound
S. Idaho trout farms continue to stock surplus rainbow trout into the Snake River

Latest News

The COVID-19 vaccine has become available for anyone 65 or older, and the interest was evident...
St. Luke’s COVID vaccine appointments fill up in minutes
Jerome, Lincoln and Gooding counties have joined together to form the tri-county board of...
Tri-County Board of Community Guardians looking for volunteers
A Twin Falls restaurant and bar is taking control of their own delivery. As they say, 3rd party...
Twin Falls eatery takes on food delivery
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Woman injured in Twin Falls crosswalk