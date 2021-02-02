Twin Falls teachers receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More Twin Falls School District employees are now vaccinated against COVID-19.

By the end of the day Feb. 1, officials say roughly 60% of district staff members will have received the vaccine.

Nearly 450 staff members are expected to receive their dose on Monday at a vaccine clinic at Canyon Ridge High School.

An estimated 100 more staff members have already received their vaccine through St. Luke’s and other providers.

“I am so excited because I feel that this is a step in the right direction for our district and our schools to help keep our kids in school full time,” said O’Leary Middle School teacher Annette McFarlin. “So I’m very excited to get this vaccine.”

The teachers received the Moderna vaccine Monday and will have to return to another clinic in 4 weeks to receive the second dose.

