3 critically hurt in explosion on film set near Los Angeles

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:34 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three people on a film set were critically hurt in an explosion that sparked a grass fire near Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Officials say the blast was reported in a mixed use industrial neighborhood of Santa Clarita.

Ambulances took three critical patients to hospitals.

Fire spread to a grassy hillside but firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames.

Sheriff’s officials advised residents to stay clear of the area about 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

Three people have been critically injured after an explosion on a movie set in Santa Clarita, Calif.
COVID-19 vaccine access is expanding nationwide
