Advertisement

3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash

FILE - A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies over the Gaiziunai Training Area during...
FILE - A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies over the Gaiziunai Training Area during the combined Lithuanian and U.S. training exercise at the Gaiziunai Training Area some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 7, 2015.(AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho Army National Guard pilots have died after their Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Boise during a training flight.

Col. Christopher Burt said the helicopter was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night while it was on a routine training flight. The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes later.

Search and rescue crews found the wreckage just after midnight Wednesday morning near a mountain named Lucky Peak.

The names of the pilots killed in the crash were not immediately released so officials could notify their relatives.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Customer leave $2K tip for Twin Falls server
Police engaged in a standoff
UPDATE: Twin Falls man in custody following chase, standoff
Gov. Brad Little is moving Idaho into Stage 3 of its reopening plan, he announced Tuesday...
Idaho advances to Stage 3 of reopening plan, Gov. Little says
A "large" ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar
Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar has big plans for the future
Nearly 9,000 fish from local fisheries were donated to the Magic Valley Fish and Game to be...
Magic Valley Fish and Game release thousands of rainbow trout into Snake River

Latest News

The Justice Dept. has dropped a suit against Yale University that alleged discrimination...
Justice Dept. drops suit against Yale University alleging discrimination against white, Asian students
Democrats look to barrel ahead with 'big, bold' Covid-19 relief plan.
Biden discussing COVID-19 aid, including stimulus checks, with Democrats
Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan....
‘Mank’ leads Golden Globe nominees with 6; Netflix dominates
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris pay their respects to Brian...
VP Harris, husband pay tribute to slain Capitol officer
A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
Biden, Harris pay respects to Capitol officer killed in riot