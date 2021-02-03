Advertisement

3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash

The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes after the...
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho Army National Guard pilots have died after their Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Boise during a training flight.

Col. Christopher Burt said the helicopter was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night while it was on a routine training flight. The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes later.

Three Idaho Army National Guard personnel were killed after their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed south of Lucky...

Posted by Idaho National Guard on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The National Guard plans to livestream a news conference Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. The livestream will be added to this story.

Search and rescue crews found the wreckage just after midnight Wednesday morning near a mountain named Lucky Peak.

The names of the pilots killed in the crash were not immediately released so officials could notify their relatives.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

