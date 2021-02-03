Advertisement

Boy, 11, told cops who killed his mom, sister before he died

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - An 11-year-old Minnesota boy who was shot five times was able to tell officers before he died that his mother’s boyfriend shot him and killed his mother and sister.

Twenty-six-year-old Tekeith Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree intentional murder in the killings Saturday of 30-year-old D’Zondria Wallace, her 13-year-old daughter La’Porsha and her 11-year-old son Ja’Corbie.

According to the criminal charges filed Tuesday, Jones told police that he shot and killed the three to save them.

A SWAT team arrested Jones in St. Paul on Sunday. He was due in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Customer leave $2K tip for Twin Falls server
Police engaged in a standoff
UPDATE: Twin Falls man in custody following chase, standoff
A "large" ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar
Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar has big plans for the future
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Gov. Brad Little is moving Idaho into Stage 3 of its reopening plan, he announced Tuesday...
Idaho advances to Stage 3 of reopening plan, Gov. Little says

Latest News

Three people have been critically injured after an explosion on a movie set in Santa Clarita,...
4 hurt in explosion at Los Angeles-area industrial park
Police found all three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead at the...
Family mourning after finding mother, 2 children shot in Minn. home
A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
Capitol Police officer who died after riot to lie in honor
An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia...
Ga. official investigating if lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims voted illegally