Chobani launches ‘I Dream of Creamer’ flavor contest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chobani announced a new contest that allows fans to submit their own coffee creamer flavors.

The “I Dream of Creamer” contest wants people to be as creative as possible with what they would like to see in a future Chobani coffee creamer.

This is the first year that the company has done this contest after launching its creamers last year.

A total of $100,000 in prizes will be awarded, with the grand prize receiving $75,000.

Chobani Coffee Creamer fans, it’s time to dream big and win bigger 💸 Tell us about the Creamer flavor of your fantasies... Posted by Chobani on Monday, February 1, 2021

“This product is made in Twin Falls, right here in Idaho,” said Vice President of Marketing and Media Eddie Revis. “Made right from our yogurt making process with our farm-fresh cream and so to give fans the opportunity to send some wild ideas, and I’ve gotten, I can’t share any, but I’ve gotten some wild texts and some crazy phone calls. I think the team is going to be really excited to dive in.”

Submissions for the contest goes through the end of February.

