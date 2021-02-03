Advertisement

Country star Morgan Wallen apologizes after racial slur

‘I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better’
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has...
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has apologized after a video surfaced showed him shouting a racial slur. The video, which was first published by TMZ on Tuesday night, showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities.(Source: AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Morgan Wallen has apologized after a video surfaced showing him shouting a racial slur.

The video, which was first published by TMZ on Tuesday night, showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee, yelling profanities.

Wallen said in a statement to TMZ that he is embarrassed and sorry.

“I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better,” his statement said.

Wallen’s new record “Dangerous: The Double Album” has hit three weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart. He has had hits with songs like “Whiskey Glasses” and “Up Down” with Florida Georgia Line.

His success has come despite a number of mistakes and stumbles that he has also apologized for. Wallen was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in May 2020 after getting kicked out of a downtown Nashville bar.

In October, “Saturday Night Live” dropped him from a scheduled performance on their show after he violated COVID-19 protocols when videos appeared on social media of him partying with fans in Alabama. He was later invited back on the show in December, where he appeared in a skit making fun of himself.

Other country stars criticized his actions publicly.

“It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first ‘scuffle’ and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless,” tweeted country star Maren Morris. “We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Customer leave $2K tip for Twin Falls server
Police engaged in a standoff
UPDATE: Twin Falls man in custody following chase, standoff
Gov. Brad Little is moving Idaho into Stage 3 of its reopening plan, he announced Tuesday...
Idaho advances to Stage 3 of reopening plan, Gov. Little says
Nearly 9,000 fish from local fisheries were donated to the Magic Valley Fish and Game to be...
Magic Valley Fish and Game release thousands of rainbow trout into Snake River
A "large" ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar
Behind the Business: Shoshone Snack Bar has big plans for the future

Latest News

Democrats look to barrel ahead with 'big, bold' Covid-19 relief plan.
Biden shows flexibility but tells House to ‘go big’ on virus aid, including stimulus checks
Lawmakers are taking another shot at Gov. Brad Little
Senate makes another try to trim governor’s emergency powers
Joe DiMeo had the transplant operation in August.
‘New chance at life’: Man gets face, hands in rare surgery
Isaiah Mays of Evansville, Indiana, died from COVID-19 complications.
‘He was a joy’: Ind. mother loses teen son to COVID-19 complications
There's a growing concern about variants of the coronavirus.
Reinfection possible with coronavirus variant