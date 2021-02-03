CSI baseball will have plenty of options on the diamond this year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball program had their season cut short last year due to COVID-19. After a long layoff, the team played their first games of the season last weekend.

The team actually played split-squad games. One group played four games in Twin Falls and another played four games in Henderson, NV. The opportunity to do so comes from the team having 43 players on the roster.

While no more split-squad games are on the schedule, head coach Boomer Walker knows it’s not going to be easy to navigate the large roster.

“Some guys are going to put in a lot of time and they’ll be on the field a lot,” Walker said. “Some guys are going to put in a lot of time and be on the field very little.”

With a large roster, also comes a large pitching staff. Walker said the group consists of 20 players.

“We got some very high-end guys that are going to have to maybe throw a little bit less than what they would in a normal year, which I think can be a positive,” Walker said. ”Hopefully they have more bullets in their arm when we get to the regional tournament.”

While good pitching is imperative, third-year sophomore pitcher Jayson Hibbard is excited about the guys at the plate this year.

After going against CSI hitters all off-season in practice, he’s seen an improvement from years past.

“There’s nothing like crazy physical, they just know how to approach the at-bat and are very smart,” Hibbard said.

Just to be back playing against real competition is a welcoming sight.

“It’s great vibes going around the dugout, in the clubhouse, on the bus,” said freshman Magnum Hofstetter said. “It’s just fun to be back out here and be with all these guys again.”

Despite all the crazy circumstances of the last 11 months, coach Walker says this year’s team is one of the easiest teams he’s ever coached because of their maturity and swagger.

“This group has a little bit, I don’t even want to say arrogance to them, I think just a confidence to them that they know that someone’s is going to have to play really, really well to beat us,” Walker said.

