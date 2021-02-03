Advertisement

CSI to host Immunization Administration Training

Students will learn how to administer injections and walk away with a certificate to administer vaccinations under a licensed pharmacist
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho is holding an immunization administration training this Saturday.

The course is being offered to local pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and students in the pharmacy technician program. Students will learn how to administer injections and walk away with a certificate to administer vaccinations under a licensed pharmacist.

This will be a welcome tool for the community as more people look to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s a benefit for the community because the more people we have out there who are able to give the immunization the quicker we can get the community immunized and get onto our normal lives, and be done with this COVID thing,” said Rene Rambur, the workforce program manager. “I think everyone is so ready to be done with, and I think everyone is ready to be back to seeing our loved ones and having a normal life again.”

The training is in partnership with Idaho State University and Powell Health. The training is from 9-12 on Saturday morning at CSI.

Registration is still open.

This will be the first time this training is offered at CSI.

