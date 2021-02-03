Advertisement

Idaho Senate approves constitutional ban on legal marijuana

The Senate mustered the two-thirds needed with a 24-11 vote on Wednesday to approve the resolution(Otto Kitsinger | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent the legalization of pot and other psychoactive drugs has cleared the Idaho Senate and is headed to the House.

The Senate mustered the two-thirds needed with a 24-11 vote on Wednesday to approve the resolution.

The bill next goes to the House and if it is passed there, Idaho voters will decide in 2022 whether to approve the amendment to the state constitution, Backers say Idaho is surrounded by states with legal marijuana and they don’t want it.

Opponents say the measure would permanently ban medical marijuana for patients with terminal illnesses or chronic pain.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

