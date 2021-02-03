Advertisement

Rescue dog helps save owner’s life during stroke

Sadie, a 6-year-old German shepherd, was only adopted a few months ago after she was...
Sadie, a 6-year-old German shepherd, was only adopted a few months ago after she was surrendered by her previous owner.(Source: WABC, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, N.J. (Gray News) – Sadie, a 6-year-old rescued German shepherd, is getting credit for saving her owner’s life after he recently suffered a stroke.

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge posted the dog’s tale on their Facebook page.

Last week, Sadie’s owner Brian suffered a stroke when he was home alone with her.

“While he was collapsed, Sadie never left his side,” Tuesday’s post said. “She licked his face to keep him awake, and helped drag him across the room to his cell phone. Sadie was the only reason that Brian was able to call for help.”

Brian adopted Sadie a few months ago. She was surrendered when her other owner moved.

A Very Special RBARI Story! RBARI Alumni Sadie saved owner’s life, as she drags him to help after suffering a...

Posted by Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Finding a new home for Sadie would a challenge, according to her original adoption notice in September.

“As is common to her breed she is loyal and loving her with chosen people but nervous and protective at times with strangers, especially with men until she trusts them,” the post said.

But Brian felt a special bond with Sadie and welcomed her into his home.

Sadie is staying with family while Brian recovers in a rehab center, according to the shelter.

The two FaceTime every night and are counting the days until they’re back together again.

Meet Sadie! Sadie is a gorgeous big Shepherd girl surrendered because her owner was moving where she unfortunately...

Posted by Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says it made her whole year, and hopes he knows how much this meant to her.
Customer leave $2K tip for Twin Falls server
Police engaged in a standoff
UPDATE: Twin Falls man in custody following chase, standoff
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says 1-year-old Legend Nico Garza-Cota was abducted by his...
UPDATE: Boy found safe, mother in custody following Amber Alert
Gov. Brad Little is moving Idaho into Stage 3 of its reopening plan, he announced Tuesday...
Idaho advances to Stage 3 of reopening plan, Gov. Little says
Nearly 9,000 fish from local fisheries were donated to the Magic Valley Fish and Game to be...
Magic Valley Fish and Game release thousands of rainbow trout into Snake River

Latest News

In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in...
Wisconsin prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond
The Senate mustered the two-thirds needed with a 24-11 vote on Wednesday to approve the...
Idaho Senate approves constitutional ban on legal marijuana
Democrats look to barrel ahead with 'big, bold' Covid-19 relief plan.
Biden shows flexibility but tells House to ‘go big’ on virus aid, including stimulus checks
The extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing growing criticism.
McCarthy condemns Greene’s remarks but criticizes Democrats
Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly...
Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission