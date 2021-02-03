Senate makes another try to trim governor’s emergency powers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers are taking another shot at trimming an Idaho governor’s power during an emergency event such as the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to hold a hearing on the bill that is a reworked version of previous legislation. The new legislation allows the governor to declare a “state of extreme peril” and extend it past 60 days but only to ensure federal funding continues.

The proposed law would require any restrictions accompanying a governor’s order to expire after 60 days unless renewed by the Legislature.

Lawmakers are angry with actions taken by Republican Gov. Brad Little to slow the coronavirus, which included a temporary lockdown.

