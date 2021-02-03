Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

We are going to have partly cloudy skies today with a few scattered snow and rain showers around as a cold front departs our area. The temperatures today are also going to be a lot colder than they were yesterday as highs today are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Tonight is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around, mainly before midnight. It is also going to be chilly and breezy tonight as lows are going to be in the low teens in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 20s in the Magic Valley, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. There are then going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around on Friday as a storm system passes through our area. The temperatures tomorrow are also going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to warm up some as we head into Friday as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be windy tomorrow and Friday in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow and Friday in the Wood River Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected this weekend and on Monday as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. There are then going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around on Tuesday as a storm system passes through our area. The temperatures from Saturday through Tuesday are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy this weekend and on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a few scattered snow and rain showers around. New snow accumulation of up to one inch is possible. Breezy and a lot colder. Winds: WSW to WNW 10-20 mph. High: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Colder and a little breezy. Winds: WNW to West 5-20 mph. High: 33

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around, mainly before midnight. Breezy. Winds: WNW 10-25 mph. Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers before midnight. Cold and a little breezy. Winds: NW 5-20 mph. Low: 11

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Windy. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 31

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of snow and rain showers, mainly after midnight. Breezy/windy. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph. Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with some isolated snow showers around. Cold and a little breezy. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. Low: 15

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Windy and a little warmer. High: 44 Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Breezy and a little warmer. High: 36 Low: 16

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy. High: 44 Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. A little breezy. High: 35 Low: 18

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. High: 45 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. A little breezy. High: 35 Low: 15

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy. High: 44 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 33 Low: 15

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. High: 42

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. High: 33

