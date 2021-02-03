Advertisement

Twin Falls assisted living residents and staff receive first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

"We are hoping we can get our vaccines done, and get family members back in here and get back to normal life"
Staff and residents at Heritage Assisted Living got the first shot of the vaccine on Tuesday.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For those living at assisted living homes, the COVID-19 pandemic has been an isolating and lonely time, with restricted visitors and limited activities.

On Tuesday, staff and residents at Heritage Assisted Living home received their first dose of the vaccine.

Through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long Term Care Program, pharmacists from Walgreens were able to come to Heritage Assisted Living and hold the vaccine clinic there.

“I’m very happy, very relieved, and there is nothing, no pain to it,” said Alvonia Sellers.

Alvonia Sellers’ mother and husband both live at Heritage Assisted Living Home.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an isolating and lonely time for those living in assisted living facilities and their family members.

“Very hard, very hard, the isolation, because I quarantined for so long,” Sellers said.

Staff members are hopeful the vaccine will be a step in the right direction and will allow residents to see their family more regularly.

“Our residents definitely felt cooped up and wintertime doesn’t help,” said Celina Crumrine, the wellness director. “We are excited to get them back to seeing their families on a more regular basis and bring up the atmosphere to get them feeling a little bit better.”

“We are hoping we can get our vaccines done, and get family members back in here and get back to normal life,” Crumrine said.

