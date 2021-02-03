Twin Falls food hall proving to be popular with residents

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls’ first food hall is in full swing, and it already seems to be a big hit so far with people in the Magic Valley. Surprisingly the owners and vendors were able to open successfully in the middle of a pandemic.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 2nd South Market was buzzing, with all seven food and beverage vendors finally open. The food hall had a soft open in early January with only a few vendors open.

List of vendors at food hall (SK)

Dave Buddecke, who owns the market with his wife Lisa, said they came up with the idea to bring a food hall to Twin Falls about three years ago.

“By accident, we walked into one in Denver, Colorado, three years ago, and was absolutely floored by it,” Dave Buddecke said.

He said he liked the idea of a food hall because it offers a little bit of everything for customers, and the concept doesn’t create competition for vendors but a partnership.

“Families come here, mom and dad grab sushi or poke bowl, and kids will grab a pizza,” said Lucy Thanghliang, with Poke & Sushi Hut.

Geoff Padigimus, who is one of the owners of Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria, said he really likes the food hall concept because there is “always people here,” and “People are talking about you (the vendors), people spreading the news. It’s going on like wildfire.”

He also thinks the concept is the reason why the food hall was able to open so successfully in the middle of a pandemic.

“You always have that one person in the family who says ‘I’m not eating that tonight,’ but here you have that option to get something else and everyone is happy,” Padigimus said.

Buddecke said the food hall has been packed daily, seeing as many as 1,000 customers in one day, shocking even the customers.

“Yeah, especially with the pandemic. I was really surprised that they have shot as fast as they have,” said DaraLynn Cypher, who was eating a poke bowl with her husband on Tuesday.

Buddecke also thinks some customers like the food hall because of how wide open it is, and they don’t feel cramped like they do in a restaurant where there is less social distancing.

“You can sit as close to somebody as you want, or you can sit as far away from somebody as you want,” he said.

Padigimus said so far he has seen a lot of dine-in customers. He says 75% of his sales right now are dine-in, and the rest has been delivery and take-out.

The food hall has been open for about a month, and it already has regulars who can’t get enough of it. Cypher’s said she has already eaten at Poke & Sushi three times.

Buddecke said they have plans to open up a patio area in early May. It will be 14,000 square feet, and it will have picnic tables, a stage for live music and be pet friendly.

“Come on down, bring the pet, relax and have fun outside,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.