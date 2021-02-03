Advertisement

Wendell advances in 2A district tournament; local roundup

Wendell hosted Valley in the first round of the 2A girls basketball district tournament.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:04 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After finding themselves down 10-1, the Wendell Trojans stormed back. Valley took the momentum into halftime with a 20-19 lead.

Wendell responded in a big way, outscoring Valley 29-17 in the second half time to win 48-37. Ana Scott led the way with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Julianna Pope added 13 points, and Aspen Stinemates had 12.

Bailey Stephens posted a game-high 19 points for the Vikings.

The No. 2 seed Lady Trojans have advanced to face the No. 1 seed Declo Hornets on Thursday at 7 p.m.

OTHER SCORES:

Richfield 37, Hansen 21

Carey 61, Camas County 55

BOYS SCORES:

Burley 68, Wood River 42: Stockton Page scored 17 points and produced three assists, while Jarrett Orthman added 16 points and four assists, and Adam Kloepfer 13 pts and five rebounds.

Jerome 65, Mountain Home 51

Minico 39, Twin Falls 37: Zach Ball led the Bruins with 12 points. Brevin Trenkle paced the Spartans with 17.

Kimberly 50, Canyon Ridge 26

Filer 57, Buhl 53: Drake Speirs and Joel Perez led the Wildcats with 14 points. For the Indians, Caden Ray had 13 points, while Drexler Jaynes added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Raft River 77, Glenns Ferry 51

Butte County 64, Richfield 56

Oakley 58, Shoshone 32

Lighthouse Christian 51, Murtaugh 47:Collin Holloway posted a game-high 27 points. Wes Stanger had six points and ten rebounds for the Red Devils.

  • LC 5 13 18 11
  • MHS 20 6 14 11

Camas 63, Carey 58

Dietrich 70, Hagerman 29

