3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin

Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man forced his way into the Washington County home and demanded keys to a vehicle.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:54 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead, including a man who exchanged gunfire with deputies, following a home invasion in eastern Wisconsin.

Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man forced his way into the Washington County home and demanded keys to a vehicle.

Authorities say the man then fatally shot a resident of the home.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and exchanged gunfire with the man, who ran away and was eventually found dead from a gunshot wound.

During a search of nearby properties, SWAT officers found another person who died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

